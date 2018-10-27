IDF: Israeli Jets, Helicopters Pound Gaza Targets in Response to Rocket Strike

The Israeli Defense Forces have launched strikes on targets in Gaza as a response to the more than a dozen projectiles it says were fired toward Israel on Friday, the IDF reported.

"In response to the rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel over the last 2.5 hours, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters have started striking terror targets in Gaza… More targets will be struck in Gaza," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

🚨 More air raid sirens are currently sounding in Israel, more targets will be struck in Gaza. Terrorists target civilians, we target terror. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 26 октября 2018 г.

The IDF said earlier on Friday that up to 12 rockets had been fired from Gaza on its territory. Rocket alert was issued in the city of Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev area surrounding it, which are located near the Palestinian enclave's border.

On the bottom right of the screen, the Iron Dome fires missiles to intercept rockets fired from #Gaza towards homes in #Israel. 8/14 rockets fired from Gaza were successfully intercepted by the soldiers operating the Iron Dome. pic.twitter.com/eX4usJyvnE — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 26 октября 2018 г.

© AP Photo / Dan Balilty IDF: At Least 10 Missiles Launched From Gaza, Several Intercepted (VIDEO)

The situation on the Gaza border usually escalates on Fridays as the Palestinian protest movement activates there.

Last week, the Israeli Air Force IAF attacked 20 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the Palestinian rocket shelling on Israel's southern city of Be'er Sheva and Israel's largest and most populous metropolitan area of Gush Dan.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. The Palestinian Health Ministry estimates the number of Palestinian fatalities at over 200 people since March.

The Israeli-Palestinian relations have long been tense over their territorial conflict, with Palestine seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that only "a serious blow" to Hamas would put an end to violence on the Gaza border.

WATCH: Palestinian ‘Great March of Return’ Protests in Gaza Strip Continue