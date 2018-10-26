IDF: At Least 10 Missiles Launched From Gaza, Several Intercepted (VIDEO)

According to the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces, nearly a dozen projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Friday.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepted several of them, the IDF reports.

RAW FOOTAGE: This is what it looks like when rockets are intercepted right above your home.

10-12 rockets were fired from #Gaza at #Israel, the Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted several. pic.twitter.com/L1zx99R55c — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 26 октября 2018 г.

The rockets were fired just hours after five Palestinians reportedly were killed in border clashes in the Gaza Strip. There were no immediate Israeli reports of casualties from the recent attack, the largest in months.

The Israeli military reports frequently about projectiles fired by Palestinians toward Israeli territory. In the most recent case last week, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked 20 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to Palestinian rockets shelling Israel's southern city of Be'er Sheva and the metropolitan area of Gush Dan.

Since late March, when the so-called Palestinian Great March of Return began, tensions have been mounting between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the fence that separates Gaza from Israel. The violence reached a peak in May as the US Embassy in Jerusalem was opened, timed to the anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Then, more than 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 others wounded by Israeli forces, firing from behind the border fence toward protesters, over the course of two days.

