Register
02:06 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Member of UN investigation team taking samples of sands near a part of a missile that is likely to be one of the chemical rockets according to activists, in Damascus countryside of Ain Terma, Syria

    Moscow Ready to Provide EU Data on Chemical Attacks Violators in Syria - Envoy

    © AP Photo / United media office of Arbeen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is ready to provide the European Union with a list of those responsible for incidents with chemical weapons in Syria, and thereby help the bloc to put into force its newly-adopted sanctions regime for the use of chemical weapons, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday.

    On October 15, the Council of the European Union adopted a new sanctions regime to counter the use and proliferation of chemical weapons. Under the proposed mechanism, the European Union will be able to impose sanctions on any person or entity involved in development or use of chemical weapons, regardless of their nationality and location.

    "This mechanism provides for swift adoption of sanctions against violators, but the list, as they say, sanctions list, is empty at present. I do not rule out that someone wanted to fill it immediately. Basically, we can help. Our relevant agencies likely have [a list of] names of those terrorists in Syria and their coordinators, including the leadership of White Helmets, who were really involved in incidents with chemical weapons. We can help," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    Members of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', are seen inspecting the damage at a Roman ruin site in Daraa, Syria (File)
    © REUTERS / Alaa al-Faqir
    Militants, White Helmets Move Unknown Toxic Substances Across Idlib – Reports
    When asked, whether EU nations are interested in obtaining such a list, the diplomat replied "I have not received such signals yet."

    During the seven-year war in Syria, the country has been rocked by several chemical attacks and what was presented as such. The West mostly puts the blame for the incidents on Damascus. Damascus has repeatedly denied any involvement in chemical attacks on civilians. Moreover, Syrian President Bashar Assad has emphasized that Damascus got rid of its chemical weapons stockpiles under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    Both Damascus and Moscow accused militants and the White Helmets non-governmental organization of staging several provocations involving chemical weapons to influence public opinion and justify foreign intervention in Syria. In April, a staged chemical attack prompted the United States, the United Kingdom and France to strike Syria with over 100 missiles.

    READ MORE: 'US & UK Funded White Helmets Because They Served Their Interests' — Commentator

    Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, Chizhov recalled that last year some participants of the forum likened the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union to Montecchi and Capuleti.

    “Given the entire phantasmagoria around the chemical incident in Salisbury, I would not be surprised if one day London goes so far as to say that Romeo and Juliet were highly likely poisoned by the envoys of the Russian tsar,” Chizhov said.

    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    OPCW Probe Confirms Amesbury Victims Poisoned by Same Substance as Skripals
    He also noted that the “ongoing paranoid” anti-Russia campaign, — when "almost every day we hear about the ubiquitous and all-powerful hackers or unlucky poisoners wandering European streets with either bottles of ‘Novichok’ or Moscow taxi receipts [reference to alleged Russian hackers attempting to attack the OPCW], — cannot but affect trade and economic relations of Europe and Russia.

    On March 4, Russian former military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury, which prompted London to accuse Moscow of having poisoned the Skripals with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent.

    READ MORE: Zakharova Says New Salisbury Claims Aim to Distract Public From the Incident

    In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 file photo the combined tower and spire of Salisbury Cathedral stand surrounded by the medieval city where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    WATCH Skripal Poisoning "Suspects" Reveal Why They Visited Salisbury
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly said that the UK probe into the alleged nerve agent attack on the Skripals is falling apart due to a lack of evidence, while London has been rejecting any offer for cooperation.

    In early September, UK prosecutors charged Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov with the attempted murder of the Skripals. Prime Minister Theresa May said the two men were officers of the Russian military intelligence service GRU, but did not provide any evidence. Both later denied the information, saying in an interview with Sputnik and RT that they worked in fitness industry and traveled to Salisbury as tourists to do some sightseeing.

    Related:

    New Book Allegedly Sheds Light on Skripals' Life After Poisoning
    UK Home Office Refuses to Cooperate with Moscow on Skripals Case - Embassy
    Skripals: More Questions Than Answers
    OPCW Probe Confirms Amesbury Victims Poisoned by Same Substance as Skripals
    Lack of Access to Skripals Heightens Suspicions About Forced Isolation - Embassy
    Tags:
    intelligence, lists, violators, chemical attacks, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Vladimir Chizhov, United Kingdom, Syria, EU, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse