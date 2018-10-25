Turkey Does Not Deem Int'l Probe Into Khashoggi Case Necessary - Ankara

Addressing the Khashoggi case on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that those responsible for the death of the Saudi journalist should be tried in Istanbul, stressing that his country would not "stay silent" on the murder.

"According to the Vienna Convention, the territory of the Consulate General belongs to the jurisdiction of Saudi Arabia. But under the same convention, it is located within Turkey, so the investigation should be held under Turkish law, and our president has already said it. But there is no need for an international investigation, and there is no such intention. It should be conducted and it is being conducted under Turkish law," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the NTV broadcaster.

READ MORE: Erdogan's Aide Says Saudi Crown Prince Responsible for Khashoggi's Death

He also noted that Turkey still has unanswered questions regarding the Khashoggi case, adding that Ankara had shared information with some parties who sought additional data on the matter.

"His body has not been found yet. If you admit that it was a murder, why do not you say where the body is? There is not only a criminal but also a humanitarian aspect, because the family is waiting," the minister said.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of the Saudi government, was a columnist for The Washington Post. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Saudi Arabia initially denied reports that Khashoggi had been murdered in the consulate, but on Friday the Saudi prosecutor general admitted that the journalist had been killed during a fight inside the building.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW