Saudi Arabia, Russia to Extend Agreement on Preserving Oil Market Stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier said that in the future many oil exporting countries, including China and Russia, will leave the oil market.

Ekbariya TV reported, citing the Saudi Energy Minister, that if the increase in oil inventories continues, there will be a "downward intervention to reach the balance.

The minister has declined to comment on the expected direction of oil prices, stating that prices are determined by market forces.

On October 24, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan held the third meeting of the OPEC-India Energy Dialogue in New Delhi and discussed current developments on the oil market amid India's concerns over high oil prices.

In 2016, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and several non-OPEC oil producers agreed to cut output by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day in an effort to stabilize global oil prices. The agreement, which came into effect in 2017, has been extended twice since then and will remain in force until the end of 2018.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW