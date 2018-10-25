At Least 8 People Wounded As Militants Shell Aleppo's Residential Area - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Eight people have been injured in a mortar shelling of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, local media reported Thursday.

Militants, operating in the city of Anadan to the northwest of Aleppo, had fired mortars on az-Zahra district of Aleppo, a correspondent of Ikhbariya TV channel reported. One of the shells fell in the vicinity of an Olympic stadium in Aleppo's Akramiya district, while another mortar fell in al-Harsh area, causing material damage, according to the broadcaster.

The Syrian army is reportedly shelling targets of the terrorists in response to their aggression.

Militants, operating in Aleppo's neighborhoods, have repeatedly attacked the residential quarters of once most populated Syrian cities, causing casualties and severe damage to infrastructure.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

Moscow has also been supporting the government forces' fight against terrorist groups, threatening the security situation in Syria, and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.