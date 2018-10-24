Erdogan’s Aide Says Saudi Crown Prince Responsible for Khashoggi's Death

"There are many inconsistencies and lies in what Saudi Arabia says, even a child will not trust them. That is an obvious shame that touches also Crown Prince [Mohammed bin] Salman. At least five people from the ‘team of murderers’ are from his closest circle, others would not have acted without their permit … That is why even if US President Donald Trump saves the crown prince, he will nevertheless remain in the eyes of the whole world a person with the hands coated with blood of Khashoggi," Erdogan's aide, Ilnur Cevik, told the Yeni Birlik media outlet.
Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.
