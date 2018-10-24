US-led Coalition Hit Susa Village in Deir ez-Zor, People Killed - Reports

Earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry accused the US-Led coalition of violating international law and killing civilians in a letter to the UN following airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor province.

The international coalition led by the United States launched another airstrike on the village of al-Sousse in the Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor, which resulted casualties and injuries among civilians, the Syrian news agency SANA reported, citing local sources.

READ MORE: Syria Accuses US-Led Coalition of Killing Civilians in Deir Ez-Zor — Reports

"The coalition announcing the fight against the terrorist group Daesh* conducted a series of bombings of residential areas in the village of al-Sousse and its environs in the southeast of the province of Deir Ez-Zor," the agency reported.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin Daesh Attacks US Forces in Deir ez-Zor - Reports

According to SANA, airstrikes destroyed the house of a local resident, resulting in deaths and injuries, the number of which was not reported; the strikes caused significant additional damage.

Earlier in July, a US-led coalition warplane attacked two settlements in Deir ez-Zor, killing over 30 civilians and injuring dozens, while another sortie by coalition aircraft hit a group of civilians fleeing the town of al-Sousa located in the southeastern part of the province.

The United States and a number of its allies launched their campaign against Daesh in Syria in 2014, which has been operating in the country without any permission from Damascus.

The coalition's operations in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia