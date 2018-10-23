Saudi King Says Riyadh to Prosecute Those Responsible For Journo Death - Reports

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted that those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's death should be tried in Istanbul.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said that Riyadh would hold to account those involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and those who "failed in their duties," the Sky News broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post newspaper columnist known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel

Earlier, officials from the UK, France and Germany issued a joint statement condemning Khashoggi's death in the "strongest possible terms"

On October 19, Saudi Arabia, which has initially denied any involvement, admitted that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.

Saudi authorities have since detained 18 individuals in connection with the case, and dismissed intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aid to the crown prince.

Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.