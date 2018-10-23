'Can Never Happen Again': Riyadh Vows Thorough Probe Into Kashoggi's Death

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir conceded that Jamal Khashoggi was killed during "a rogue operation" by individuals operating outside the scope of their authority, adding that Crown Prince Salman was unaware of the incident.

The killing of a critic like Jamal Khashoggi is something that must "never happen again", Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters as he met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Tuesday.

A joint Turkish-Saudi team of investigators has "uncovered evidence of a murder," al-Jubeir remarked, pledging a "thorough and complete" probe into Khashoggi's death.

"I express the commitment (of the government)…to see to it that the investigation is thorough and complete and that the truth is revealed and those responsible will be held to account," he said, as quoted by AFP. "And that mechanism and procedures are put in place to ensure that something like this can never happen again."

On Monday, CNN published surveillance footage which is said to be showing a "body double," who left the Saudi consulate after Khashoggi's killing. The US network maintained, citing Turkish investigators who are looking into the case, that this man was a member of the alleged 15-man hit squad deployed to cover up the purported killing and trick everyone into thinking that the reporter left the consulate unharmed.

Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, has recently been working as a columnist for The Washington Post. He disappeared on October 2 in Istanbul and was last seen entering the consulate, where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry. Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday via state television that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate. Al-Jubeir called the incident a "terrible mistake," stressing that Riyadh was determined to "uncover every stone" and to "find out all the facts." Saudi authorities have detained 18 individuals in connection with the case, and dismissed six senior officials over the incident, including intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aid to the crown prince.