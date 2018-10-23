Saudi Crown Prince's Brother Met Khashoggi Months Before Murder – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The younger brother of the Saudi crown prince, the kingdom’s US ambassador, had a chat with Jamal Khashoggi at his office month before the journalist’s death, US media reported Monday.

His meeting with Prince Khalid bin Salman took place in Washington, DC in early 2018 or late 2017 as the Washington Post columnist visited the embassy on consular matter, three people told NBC News.

The journalist was reportedly recognized by embassy officials who immediately informed the prince. He was called up to the ambassador’s office and stayed there for half an hour.

A friend of the late journalist told the channel Khashoggi had described both the prince and their conversation as "nice." He did not give any details.

The meeting came amid continued attempts by the royal court to bring him back. Prince Khalid had reportedly been contacting Khashoggi for at least a year before their Washington meeting.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government residing in the United States, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to get papers he needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.