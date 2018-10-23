CIA Chief Traveling to Turkey Over Khashoggi Case - Reports

CIA Director Gina Haspel departed for Turkey on Monday to work on the case of dead Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

US President Donald Trump told reporters earlier on Monday that Washington had sent a group of "very talented people" to collect the facts in Turkey about death of Khashoggi, adding that the team would be returning later on Monday or on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said in an interview on Monday that the US was still collecting the facts in the controversial killing of the Washington Post columnist.

Last week, Saudi Arabia said that Khashoggi was killed at the consulate in a fist fight and pledged to investigate the case and punish those responsible for the murder. But US lawmakers say that many questions about the columnist's murder remain unanswered, and therefore, Washington should take serious action in response.

Khashoggi, who has been working for The Washington Post newspaper and was known for his criticisms of Saudi authorities, went missing in Istanbul on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate and never came out. The incident caused a significant public outcry in Turkey as well as many Western countries.

US media has reported that Turkey had shared with the United States audio and video recordings suggesting the journalist had been tortured and violently murdered inside the Saudi consulate.

US companies and officials have been withdrawing from projects and events related to Riyadh in the wake of the disappearance of the Saudi journalist and emerging claims that the Saudi government was complicit in his murder.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that he would deliver a statement on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Tuesday.

