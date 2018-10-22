Coalition Strike Destroys Mosque Used as Daesh Command Center - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A mosque used as a command center for the Daesh* has been destroyed in a US-led coalition strike, the second attack against a Daesh base in a mosque in one week, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve said Monday.

"On October 22, a Coalition strike destroyed several buildings used by Daesh to launch attacks against Syrian Democratic Force partners in As Susah, Syria," the press release said. "One of those facilities used by Daesh was a mosque that was being used as a defensive fighting position and command center."

Operation Inherent Resolve also noted the strike killed several Daesh terrorists as they were actively firing on coalition partner forces.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla US Military Chief Calls on UK to Take Back Daesh 'Beatles' Militants From Syria

According to the release, "after monitoring to reduce the risk to civilians, the Coalition precision strike targeted and destroyed the buildings adapted by Daesh terrorists as command centers and fighting positions when only their fighters were present."

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and several other countries.