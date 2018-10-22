Siemens CEO Refuses to Attend Riyadh Forum Over Journalist Khashoggi's Death

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - CEO of Siemens AG said on Monday he would not go to Riyadh to attend the upcoming Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in light of the death of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"SIEMENS is a reliable and committed partner of The Kingdom and its VISION 2030. But for now, truth needs to be found out and justice applied…. I am not going to attend #FII2018," CEO of German conglomerate Siemens AG, Joe Kaeser wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Author Explains 'Geopolitical Game of Chess' Related to Khashoggi's Death

© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Kushner: US Urged Saudi Crown Prince to Be Transparent Over Khashoggi Case

After Khashoggi's disappearance, many businessmen and media representatives that planned to participate in the FII forum, which will be held in Riyadh on October 23-25, refused to attend the event. So, according to media reports, among them are JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Khashoggi has recently been working as a columnist for The Washington Post. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. On Friday, Saudi Prosecutor General Saud bin Abdullah Muajab stated that Khashoggi had died as a result of a brawl with some people at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Muajab said that 18 people had been detained within the case, adding that the perpetrators of the killing would be held accountable.