Siemens CEO Refuses to Attend Riyadh Forum Over Journalist Khashoggi's Death

"SIEMENS is a reliable and committed partner of The Kingdom and its VISION 2030. But for now, truth needs to be found out and justice applied…. I am not going to attend #FII2018," CEO of German conglomerate Siemens AG, Joe Kaeser wrote on Twitter.
Khashoggi has recently been working as a columnist for The Washington Post. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. On Friday, Saudi Prosecutor General Saud bin Abdullah Muajab stated that Khashoggi had died as a result of a brawl with some people at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Muajab said that 18 people had been detained within the case, adding that the perpetrators of the killing would be held accountable.
