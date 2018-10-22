Register
16:27 GMT +322 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', are seen inspecting the damage at a Roman ruin site in Daraa, Syria (File)

    Ex-White Helmets Open Up: 'We Were Used for Their Political Agenda & Discarded'

    © REUTERS / Alaa al-Faqir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The controversial White Helmets rescue group has been praised in the Western media as heroes, and derided by the Syrian government as 'al-Qaeda's civil defense' network. But is there a middle ground between such polarizing views? A Sputnik correspondent got an unprecedented inside look into the group's operations in southern Syria.

    A few months ago, visiting the Al-Omari mosque in Daraa Al Balad in the old section of the city of Daraa would have been impossible. It was here, in 2011, that the first large-scale protests against the Syrian government began, eventually sparking the gruesome, foreign-backed civil conflict which has lasted over seven long years and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

    Next to the mosque, in a former police building, Syria's national flag flies again. Before the ceasefire, the building served as the headquarters of the White Helmets. This summer, after the Syrian military's offensive to liberate southern Syria wrapped up and Russian military diplomacy helped secure peace, the White Helmets disbanded and handed the building back to the government.

    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.
    © Sputnik / Morad Saeed
    Canada Working to Resettle Group of White Helmets
    Paying a visit to Daraa Al Balad, Sputnik correspondent Mikhail Alaeddin was able to meet with Hassan Farouk Mohammed, the former chief of the White Helmets in the area, as well as members of his staff, and got an exclusive first-hand look into the group's operations, and who they got their orders from.

    At the entrance to the old city is a Syrian Army checkpoint. Beyond it, former members of the Free Syrian Army, a non-jihadist faction in the Syrian war, are tasked with ensuring security. A former FSA fighter accompanied Alaeddin into the city. During the drive to the former White Helmets headquarters, restoration work could be seen in residential blocks damaged during the war.

    'We Aren't Daesh Here'

    In the city center Alaeddin met Abu Sharif, a former militant leader, who invited him into the courtyard of his home. "How can I help you and what is it that you want?" he asked. After being told that Sputnik would like to get better acquainted with the White Helmets, he calmly got up and asked Alaeddin to follow him.

    "We are revolutionaries here, and agreed to peace-making with the government for the sake of peace. We are not Nusra Front* or Daesh (ISIS).* They are terrorists. So relax, let's go to the police chief's place and they will tell you and show you everything," Sharif said.

    At the police station, Alaeddin and his crew were met by the police chief, who ordered a subordinate to call Hassan Farouk Mohammed, the civil defense head, whose home is conveniently located just a few steps from the station. Hassan and other former White Helmets assemble, and a conversation starts.

    A Message

    "I would like you to convey a message, let everyone hear it. The White Helmets are a politicized organization that has nothing to do with neutrality," Hassan said, standing in front of a fire truck in the police station courtyard. "They carried out the tasks which were set for them, and then discarded us," he added.

    Former White Helmets Daraa chief Hassan Farouk Mohammed.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    Former White Helmets Daraa chief Hassan Farouk Mohammed.

    According to the civil defense worker, the White Helmets gradually took over administrative control of all branches of the civil defense in parts of Syria controlled by militants. The leadership was based in Idlib, northern Syria and in neighboring Turkey. Funding was allocated to local civil defense units from these sources. In southern Syria, including Daraa, equipment was purchased in neighboring Jordan.

    "This wasn't humanitarian aid or anything like that," Hassan emphasized. "Smugglers in Jordan bought the equipment and sold it to us at a premium – it was just business. The leadership of the White Helmets carried out their political agenda and abandoned us," he repeated, while pointing to oxygen cylinders, gas masks, helmets and German-made workwear. Most of the equipment looked new and still in its packaging, apparently having been bought relatively recently.

    Hassan showing some of the equipment brought from Jordan used by the local White Helmets.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    Hassan showing some of the equipment brought from Jordan used by the local White Helmets.

    According to Hassan, he and his men formed a volunteer civil defense unit in militant-controlled Daraa long before the White Helmets appeared. After the White Helmets were established, his unit did not receive instructions to create provocations like those in Eastern Ghouta and elsewhere, the rescue chief insisted.

    "We don't know what happened in the Damascus suburbs, Aleppo and Idlib. It's possible that these were political put-up jobs ordered by the White Helmets' leaders in the north, and carried out for money, of course," one of Hassan's rescuers said, jumping into the conversation.

    Hassan invited Alaeddin into his backyard for refreshments, where they were soon joined by two more former White Helmets.

    "The fact that we did not disband after reconciliation and are talking to you now is proof that we honestly carried out our direct duties and have no reason to fear imprisonment or persecution. We are all locals, and when the authorities came back, we handed our ambulance over to them; our guys are now working on the other side of the city, unblocking roads and helping to clear the rubble," one of the men said.

    Hassan showing some of the rescue equipment in the local fire engine's compartments.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    Hassan showing some of the rescue equipment in the local fire engine's compartments.

    Commenting on the evacuation of 300 White Helmets and 500 members of their families from southern Syria through Israel and Jordan at the request of the US, Canada and several Western European countries, Hassan admitted that four of his people left, presumably in search of a better life abroad. The rest of those of who left went home to neighboring Quneitra province, he said.

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Russia Wants White Helmets Removed From Syria 'as Soon as Possible' - Envoy to UN
    In July, Damascus accused Tel Aviv of evacuating members of the White Helmets and their families, with local media reporting that about 800 people in total were transported to Jordan via Israel. Jordanian officials have since confirmed that several hundred White Helmets members had been accepted in the country for a three month period, with 279 of them having left Jordan for resettlement in the West as of this week.

    Efforts to learn more about the White Helmets' operations in Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta have been more difficult than in Daraa, with most of the members of the 'rescue groups' mysteriously dissolving after the Syrian government won back control of these cities, leaving behind only their branded helmets and emblems painted on the walls of residential buildings.

    "We were meant to become the basis for the restoration of the new Syria. We helped and were willing to help all Syrians, no matter where they were. But the White Helmets ruined the reputation of civil defense workers, and carried out their deeds under the guise of being volunteers," Hassan concluded.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Canada Working to Resettle Group of White Helmets
    Russia Wants White Helmets Removed From Syria 'as Soon as Possible' - Envoy
    WATCH Terrorists Steal Chlorine Tanks After Killing White Helmets Activists
    'US & UK Funded White Helmets Because They Served Their Interests' - Commentator
    Tags:
    inside look, civil defense, interview, White Helmets, Daraa, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse