Palestinian Neutralized After Stabbing Israeli Soldier in West Bank – IDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israeli servicemen neutralized a Palestinian who attacked with a knife one of the soldiers in Hebron in the West Bank, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday in a statement.

"An assailant attempted to stab an IDF soldier near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. After being stabbed, the soldier, along with other troops nearby, shot and neutralized the terrorist, preventing him from stabbing anyone else," the IDF said on Twitter.

INITIAL REPORT: Stabbing attack in Hebron. The circumstances are being looked into. pic.twitter.com/nxnEdA1dbx — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 22, 2018

The Israeli military added that the circumstances of the attack were being investigated.

IDF soldier wounded in Hevron stabbing attack: Soldier wounded in terror attack near Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron. Terrorist shot and killed. https://t.co/rRp3IYMn7s ArutzSheva pic.twitter.com/i6dNfT3EE3 — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) October 22, 2018

Israel has recently seen a large number of stabbings, in addition to gun and car attacks, against its troops and civilians by Palestinians.

Since late March, when the so-called Palestinian Great March of Return began, tensions have been mounting between the Israeli military and the Palestinian protesters near the Gaza border. The violence reached its peak in May amid the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem timed to the anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Then, over 60 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 others were wounded by the Israeli forces in the course of two days.