Israel Arrests Palestinian Jerusalem Governor, Intelligence Chief - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Israeli security forces arrested Palestinian Authority's (PA) Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith and Jerusalem Director of the PA General Intelligence Services Jihad Faqih, local media reported.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Sunday that Ghaith had been arrested in the Beit Hanina quarter of Jerusalem while Faqih in a village, south of the city of Ramallah.

Ghaith’s lawyer told the newspaper that the governor had been accused of “threats” without going into further details.

© AFP 2018 / Jaafar Ashtiyeh Palestine Urges Berlin to Pressure Israel Over Razing Bedouin Village – Reports

The Palestinian Authority called the arrests of Ghaith and Faqih a “new Israeli crime against the Palestinian people.”

READ MORE: Israel, Palestine Need Own Peace Plan Over Proposals 'From Outside' — Ex-PM

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.