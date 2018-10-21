RDIF Hails Saudi Khashoggi Probe Results, Says to Continue Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has welcomed the steps taken by Saudi Arabia as part of the investigation into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, stressing that it would continue cooperation with the kingdom.

"The RDIF welcomes the decisive actions taken by Saudi Arabia following the investigation into the case of Jamal Khashoggi, aimed at punishing those responsible for this tragedy," the fund's press service said on Saturday, adding that the RDIF will continue investment cooperation with Riyadh.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage.

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that Khashoggi died in a fight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after having denied any knowledge of his whereabouts for two weeks. It said 18 people had been arrested and intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and senior aide to the Saudi crown prince Saud al-Qahtani sacked over the incident.