Arab League Decries US Merging Consulate General, Embassy in Jerusalem - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The League of Arab States has denounced a decision of the United States to merge its embassy with the Consulate General, which serves the Palestinians, in Jerusalem, MENA news agency reported on Saturday citing Saeed Abu Ali, the organization's assistant secretary general for the occupied Palestinian and Arab lands.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that Washington would merge the embassy and the consulate into one diplomatic mission in order to boost its efficiency.

Ali said the measure was taken as part of the continued "aggression and declared war" against the Palestinian people, according to the Egyptian MENA news agency.

Both Israel and Palestine see Jerusalem as their capital, and the status of the holy city has long been regarded as a matter that must be resolved through a Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

In May, the United States decided to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, with the move provoking Palestinian outrage.