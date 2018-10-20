Turkey Vows to Reveal "Whatever Happened" With Khashoggi - Ruling Party

Commenting on the recent announcement of the Saudi prosecutor-general concerning Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi's death, Turkey vowed not to rush to conclusions.

"Turkey will reveal whatever had happened. Nobody should ever doubt about it," Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

At the same time, the spokesman stated that Turkey would not blame anyone in advance in the case of killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We are not accusing anyone in advance but we don't accept anything to remain covered (up)," Celik said.

The comment followed a recent statement by the Saudi prosecutor-general, who revealed Ryaidh's preliminary conclusion as to the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on state television on Friday. According to him, a fight that broke out between Khashoggi and people who met him in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 led to the death of the journalist.

On the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi King Salman and the two agreed to continue cooperation in the probe. At the same time, the staff of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul testified to prosecutors as part of the investigation into the journalist's death.

Prior to that, Turkish police and prosecutors had conducted searches in both the consulate and the consul's residence in Istanbul.

