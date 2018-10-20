Register
13:20 GMT +3, 20 October 2018
    US-Led Coalition Denies Involvement in Daquq Airstrikes Against Civilians

    US-Led Coalition's Strikes Kill Over 60 Civilians in Deir Ez-Zor - Reports

    © AP Photo / Bram Janssen
    Middle East
    4015

    It is the second time this month that Syrian state news agencies report the US-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes in the Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor, resulting in civilian casualties.

    According to Syrian state broadcaster SANA, at least 62 civilians were killed as a result of US-led coalition airstrikes on two villages As Susah and Al Bubadran in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria on October 20. The agency, however, did not specify the date of the airstrikes.

    The reported strike is the second US-led coalition attack this month that has allegedly resulted in the deaths of civilians. On October 18, a Syrian military source told Sputnik that the coalition had carried out a series of airstrikes on civilian homes in the Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor.

    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, militants with the Islamic State group are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Daesh Attacks Refugee Camp in Syria, Take Hundreds Hostage - Russian Military
    The broadcaster, however, did not specify the exact number of civilians, who had been killed or wounded due to the strike.

    READ MORE: Two US Coalition Fighter Jets Mistakenly Struck Kurdish Unit in Syria — Source

    Shortly before that, the coalition reportedly struck the town of Hajin in Deir Ez-Zor province using banned white phosphorus. Commenting on the reports, the Pentagon later told Sputnik that all weapons that are being used in the Syrian campaign comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Daesh* terrorists had recently begun expanding their presence on the left bank of the Euphrates river in Syria, taking nearly 700 people hostage, including citizens of the United States and European countries.

    READ MORE: Foreign Citizens Among Hostages Kept by Daesh in Syria's Hajin Area — Source

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Tags:
    civilian casualties, civilian deaths, airstrike, US-led coalition, Deir ez-Zor, Syria
    Votre message a été envoyé!
