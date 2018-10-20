US-Led Coalition's Strikes Kill Over 60 Civilians in Deir Ez-Zor - Reports

It is the second time this month that Syrian state news agencies report the US-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes in the Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor, resulting in civilian casualties.

According to Syrian state broadcaster SANA, at least 62 civilians were killed as a result of US-led coalition airstrikes on two villages As Susah and Al Bubadran in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria on October 20. The agency, however, did not specify the date of the airstrikes.

The reported strike is the second US-led coalition attack this month that has allegedly resulted in the deaths of civilians. On October 18, a Syrian military source told Sputnik that the coalition had carried out a series of airstrikes on civilian homes in the Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor.

The broadcaster, however, did not specify the exact number of civilians, who had been killed or wounded due to the strike.

Shortly before that, the coalition reportedly struck the town of Hajin in Deir Ez-Zor province using banned white phosphorus. Commenting on the reports, the Pentagon later told Sputnik that all weapons that are being used in the Syrian campaign comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Daesh* terrorists had recently begun expanding their presence on the left bank of the Euphrates river in Syria, taking nearly 700 people hostage, including citizens of the United States and European countries.

