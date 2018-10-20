Canada Working to Resettle Group of White Helmets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ottawa is in the process of resettling a group of White Helmets members who had to leave Syria, Canada's Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"Together with a core group of international allies, Canada is working to resettle a group of White Helmets and their families after they had to flee Syria as a result of being specifically targeted by the Syrian regime and its backer, Russia," the release said on Friday.

Security screening is completed before members of the Syrian civil defense group can fly to Canada as refugees, the ministry said.

Canada has supported the White Helmets by assisting them to train more volunteers and expand, the release noted.

"We have a moral obligation to assist the endangered members of this civil defence group and their families," the ministry added.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry of Jordan said in a statement 279 members of the White Helmets, who fled Syria, have now left Jordan to be resettled in the West.

Amman said in July that it agreed to grant the White Helmets passage through its territory after it had received a pledge from Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom that they would take the refugees in after three months.