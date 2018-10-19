UAE Warns Against "Destabilizing" Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Case

The United Arab Emirates warned on October 19 that the growing controversy over the disappearance of The Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, should not be used to undermine the stability of Saudi Arabia.
The UAE state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted Friday that Abu Dhabi was "firmly" against the "politicization" of the Khashoggi case and "attempts to destabilize Saudi Arabia."
After Ankara expressed concern that the Saudi journalist could have been killed inside the Consulate, the kingdom flatly rejected any involvement, claiming that Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the Saudi consular premises on October 2, went missing after leaving the building. Riyadh also allowed Turkish police to search the Consulate in Istanbul to investigate the case.
