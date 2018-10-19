Staff at Saudi Consulate Giving Testimony Over Khashoggi Case - Reports

Earlier in October, Turkey had received permission from Saudi Arabia to search the Consulate building as part of the probe into the journalist's case.

The Anadolu Agency has reported that employees from the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul have started giving testimony on Khashoggi’s disappearance at the prosecutor's office.

Fifteen staff members, all Turkish nationals, have been giving statements, according to NTV.

During a search of the Saudi Consulate General building that lasted more than 9 hours, Turkish specialists took soil samples in the garden and also used ultraviolet radiation to search for traces of blood inside the building.

Local media earlier reported that Ankara had an audio recording of the alleged murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, though the Saudi officials have denied any involvement in the case.

Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi went missing on October 2.

He was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry. Turkey has expressed concern that Khashoggi could have been murdered inside the building, while the Saudi government has denied involvement in the case, claiming that the journalist disappeared after he left the consulate.