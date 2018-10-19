Saudi Leaders May Blame Senior Official for Khashoggi's Disappearance - Reports

Three people reportedly with knowledge of the plan told The New York Times the kingdom would place blame on General Ahmed al-Assiri, a high-ranking adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Meanwhile, two Ankara officials told Reuters that Turkish investigators started searching forest outside Istanbul, coastal city Yalova for remains of Khashoggi. The officials said that the investigators have already collected 'many' samples from the consulate and plan to test for Khashoggi's DNA. Investigators also reportedly tracked cars that left consulate on October 2, the day, when journalist disappeared.
READ MORE: UK, US Ministers Quit Saudi Summit Over Khashoggi Disappearance
Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, vanished after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain a marriage document. Earlier, Turkish officials have reportedly said they have audio and video evidence suggesting that the journalist was murdered in the Saudi Consulate. After insisting that Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed, Saudi Arabia later said it would investigate the journalist's disappearance.
All comments
Show new comments (0)