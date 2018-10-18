US-led Coalition Conducted Strike on Civilian Homes in Deir ez-Zor - Reports

Last week, it was reported that the coalition struck the town of Hajin in Deir ez-Zor province, using banned white phosphorus. The Pentagon later told Sputnik that all weapons that are being used in the Syrian campaign comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.
The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. However, nor Syrian government, nor the United Nations gave permission for the operation on the Syrian territory.
