'Cheek to Cheek Heaven' for Cinema Buffs: Israel Hosts First Nude Movie Event

The screening, attended not solely by the non-religious, followed a range of other naturist events, from naked reading of poetry to sushi-making workshops. Nude drop-ins to the cinema had been floated long before, but became reality only now.

The first ever nudist movie screening has taken place in Tel Aviv, with eighty participants from all walks of life and social strata attending the much-awaited event, Haaretz reported.

The screening of the French comedy “Naked Normandy,” which was quickly referred to as “cheek to cheek heaven” by the attendees, was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Pashtut (the word means “simplicity” in Hebrew but also relates to the Hebrew equivalent for “to strip”), an organization that promotes naturist ideas in Israel.

According to one of the founders of the group, schoolteacher Ofer, who preferred not to disclose his last name, “without any clothes on you cannot tell a person’s class.” He went on to note most of the attendees were secular, but a number of religious nudists, including even a few Orthodox Jews, also partook in the event, having been allowed to keep their kippas on.

“I can sum it up as 10 minutes of complete embarrassment, followed by two hours of ‘why have we never done this before?’” Ofer was cited by Haaretz as saying.

The organizers were reported to have planned the screening for quite a while, but it took several movie theatres to flatly refuse before Cinema City Glilot took the initiative and proposed a nude screening for the first time.

To make the attendees feel at home, enjoy the comfort and the relaxing atmosphere, the organizers came up with a few simple rules urging participants to respect the others’ personal space, confirm their invitations, leave devices like cameras and mobile phones at home, but bring extra-big towels for better hygiene. They also notably warned against taking nudity as an invitation to sex.

“Nudity is a personal and relaxing physical experience that frees us from the constraints of society, at least when it comes to attire,” Offer continued, they are striving to promote nudity as a perfectly legitimate lifestyle in largely conservative Israel, in the footsteps of an array of European countries, where it is already increasingly common.

It is not the first time that Israel’s Pashtut has organized a nude event: they previously welcomed their members to challenge “full-clothed” visits to a variety of public places. They have namely attended bars, poetry reading classes and even a candlelight ceremony on Hanukkah, all in their birthday suits.