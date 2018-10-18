US Not to Change Logistical Support for Saudi-led Operations in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has no plans to change its logistical support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen, US Air Force Special Operations Command chief Lt. Gen. Brad Webb said at a press briefing.

"I see nothing on the horizon that may change this focus at this point," Webb said on Wednesday, when asked about possible changes in future logistical support for Riyadh's operations in Yemen.

© AP Photo / Abdulnasser Alseddik US: Saudi-Led Coalition Vows to Compensate Victims of Airstrikes in Yemen

Numerous US lawmakers, including Senators Dianne Feinstein and Bernie Sanders, have urged the Trump administration to halt military support to Saudi Arabia following Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance after the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Turkish authorities said they have audio and video recordings proving that Khashoggi, a US resident, was killed inside the Saudi consulate after entering it on October 2. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Turkish authorities have been able to identify by name five of 15 suspects allegedly involved in Khashoggi’s death, four of whom have ties to the Saudi government.