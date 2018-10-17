Two US Coalition Fighter Jets Mistakenly Struck Kurdish Unit in Syria - Source

A military-diplomatic source told Sputnik that due to US Air Force incompetence, two coalition f-15 fighter jets made an airstrike on Kurdish formations fighting Daesh in Syria.

According to the military-diplomatic source, two coalition f-15 fighter jets made an airstrike on Kurdish unit in Syria, which fought Daesh terrorists. The airstrike killed 6 soldiers and some 15 were injured. the source said.

"Because of the unprofessional actions of the US Air Force in regard to a Kurdish unit advancing on terrorists from the Islamic State organization [Daesh], a bombing attack was carried out today by two F-15 fighters from the coalition forces. As a result, 6 Kurdish militias were killed and 15 more were seriously injured,” the source said.

According to the source, Kurdish militia units with support of US-led coalition forces have been carrying out an unsuccessful offensive on Daesh stronghold in Hajin area in Syria's Der ez-Zor province for over six months.

"The imitation of the fight against terrorists in this region of Syria has been going on for more than six months and has been used by Washington to justify its illegal presence in this country," the source stressed.

The source added that US policy in Syria does not resolve problems but creates new ones for the whole region.

The source said that the lack of coordination of actions between the command of the US forces and the SDF units had not only led to the disruption of another attempt to attack Daesh positions, but also to massive desertion of Kurds militias from the occupied area.

“All these facts testify to the failure of the US policy in Syria, which, like in neighboring Iraq, does not resolve the problems, but instead creates new ones for the whole region,” the source concluded.

The US-led coalition has been operating in Syria against Daesh* since 2014 without, however, receiving an approval for its operations by either the UN or the Syrian government.

This is not the first time the US-led coalition is in hot water over its operations in Syria. Earlier this month, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported that the coalition had carried out an airstrike on the city of Hajin, using the internationally prohibited white phosphorus munitions. A Pentagon representative responded to the reports by saying that all weapons systems used by the US-led coalition in Syria comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.

However, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik that the US-led coalition had used white phosphorus, but only to screen and mark targets in Raqqa during the operation to liberate the Syrian city from the Daesh.