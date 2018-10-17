Register
00:06 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft flies over northern Iraq Sept. 23, 2014

    Two US Coalition Fighter Jets Mistakenly Struck Kurdish Unit in Syria - Source

    US Air Force / Senior Airman Matthew Bruch
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    599

    A military-diplomatic source told Sputnik that due to US Air Force incompetence, two coalition f-15 fighter jets made an airstrike on Kurdish formations fighting Daesh in Syria.

    According to the military-diplomatic source, two coalition f-15 fighter jets made an airstrike on Kurdish unit in Syria, which fought Daesh terrorists. The airstrike killed 6 soldiers and some 15 were injured. the source said.

    "Because of the unprofessional actions of the US Air Force in regard to a Kurdish unit advancing on terrorists from the Islamic State organization [Daesh], a bombing attack was carried out today by two F-15 fighters from the coalition forces. As a result, 6 Kurdish militias were killed and 15 more were seriously injured,” the source said.

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    Foreign Citizens Among Hostages Kept by Daesh in Syria's Hajin Area - Source
    According to the source, Kurdish militia units with support of US-led coalition forces have been carrying out an unsuccessful offensive on Daesh stronghold in Hajin area in Syria's Der ez-Zor province for over six months.

    "The imitation of the fight against terrorists in this region of Syria has been going on for more than six months and has been used by Washington to justify its illegal presence in this country," the source stressed.

    The source added that US policy in Syria does not resolve problems but creates new ones for the whole region.

    The source said that the lack of coordination of actions between the command of the US forces and the SDF units had not only led to the disruption of another attempt to attack Daesh positions, but also to massive desertion of Kurds militias from the occupied area.

    “All these facts testify to the failure of the US policy in Syria, which, like in neighboring Iraq, does not resolve the problems, but instead creates new ones for the whole region,” the source concluded.

    The US-led coalition has been operating in Syria against Daesh* since 2014 without, however, receiving an approval for its operations by either the UN or the Syrian government.

    This is not the first time the US-led coalition is in hot water over its operations in Syria. Earlier this month, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported that the coalition had carried out an airstrike on the city of Hajin, using the internationally prohibited white phosphorus munitions. A Pentagon representative responded to the reports by saying that all weapons systems used by the US-led coalition in Syria comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.

    READ MORE: Syria Calls on UN to Probe Use of Banned White Phosphorus by US-Led Coalition

    However, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik that the US-led coalition had used white phosphorus, but only to screen and mark targets in Raqqa during the operation to liberate the Syrian city from the Daesh.

    Related:

    US: Saudi-Led Coalition Vows to Compensate Victims of Airstrikes in Yemen
    US to Form Coalition to Track Ships Violating Sanctions on N Korea – Reports
    US-Led Coalition Denies Militants Operate Base Near Syria's Al-Tanf
    US-Led Coalition Reportedly Targets Civilians in Syria
    Tags:
    kurds, airstrike, F-15, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse