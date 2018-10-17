At Least 3 NATO Soldiers Injured in Blast in East Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least three NATO servicemen were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan’s eastern Parwan province, local media reported Wednesday, citing the Resolute Support Mission.

The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that went off in the Bagram district, injuring the NATO patrol, according to the Pajhwok news agency.

In addition, Parwan police chief Brig. Gen. Mohammad Mehfooz Walizada told Pajhwok that a suicide bomber attacked a NATO convoy near the US military base in Bagram. He added that a NATO tank was destroyed, the attacker was killed, while NATO soldiers remained unharmed.

The Taliban reportedly claimed that the attacker caused casualties among NATO troops.

The NATO’s mission in Afghanistan was launched in 2015. It includes over 13,000 servicemen who are providing training and advice to the Afghan security personnel in their fight against terrorism, particularly against the Taliban radical group.