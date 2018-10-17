Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes Allegations of Moscow's Meddling in Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia acts in strict accordance with the UN Security Council's decisions on Libya and does not interfere in the situation in this country, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday.

"[These reports are] the insinuations about alleged Russian interference in Libya… Russia acts in strict compliance with the decisions of the UN Security Council regarding this country," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

Earlier in October, the UK media reported that Russia was, allegedly, sending troops and weapons into Libya.

The Sun tabloid newspaper claimed that Russia wanted to take control of migration routes leading to Europe and, by doing this, to increase influence on the West.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country is divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the Libyan National Army and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.

Russia Concerned Over US Attempts to Create Quasi-State in Northeastern Syria

Russia is concerned about the situation in northeastern Syria, where the US and allied Kurdish armed groups are trying to establish a quasi-state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"The situation in northeastern Syria continues to cause concern, where the Americans, relying on their allies from among the Kurds, are trying to create quasi-governmental structures in place of the legitimate authority of the Syrian state," Zakharova stated.

She added that the activities of these structures are not very effective, causing protests by the local population.

On October 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the United States, through its Syrian allies, is trying to use the territory east of the Euphrates River to create a quasi-state there.

Since 2011, Syria has been gripped by a violent armed conflict that pushed millions of Syrians to flee their homes or the country altogether.