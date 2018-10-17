Saudi Investigation Team Arrives at Consul's Residence in Istanbul - Reports

An 11-member Saudi investigation team has arrived at the Saudi Consul's Istanbul residence ahead of an anticipated search by Turkish police in connection with journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, CNN Turk reported.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated earlier that Turkey hoped to enter the residence on October 17.
The Washington Post reported that Turkey had informed US officials about audio and video recordings suggesting that the journalist had been murdered in the Saudi Consulate, while Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance.
Turkey has expressed concern that Khashoggi could have been murdered inside the building, while the Saudi government has denied such allegations, claiming that the journalist disappeared after he left the consulate.
