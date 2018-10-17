Saudi Investigation Team Arrives at Consul's Residence in Istanbul - Reports

The day before the authorities reportedly failed to search the Saudi Consul-General’s residence amid the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

An 11-member Saudi investigation team has arrived at the Saudi Consul's Istanbul residence ahead of an anticipated search by Turkish police in connection with journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, CNN Turk reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated earlier that Turkey hoped to enter the residence on October 17.

The Turkish channel NTV TV reported that the examination, scheduled for October 16, had not been held because the Saudi members of the Saudi-Turkish investigative team could not take part in it.

The Washington Post reported that Turkey had informed US officials about audio and video recordings suggesting that the journalist had been murdered in the Saudi Consulate, while Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry.

Turkey has expressed concern that Khashoggi could have been murdered inside the building, while the Saudi government has denied such allegations, claiming that the journalist disappeared after he left the consulate.