Register
12:26 GMT +317 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A poster of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, on a barrier that blocks the road leading to the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul.

    High-Ranking Saudi Intel Officer Oversaw Khashoggi's Interrogation - Reports

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The interrogation and, supposedly, the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing on October 2 and was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was organized by a high-ranking officer of the Saudi General Intelligence Presidency, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing sources familiar with the case.

    One of the sources told CNN that the officer was close to the inner circle of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while the second source said that the officer had sent his own team to interrogate Khashoggi over his suspected ties with Qatar, and the third source added that the Saudi government had not had clear information on the matter because the officer had not been transparent with Riyadh.

    The International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    IMF's Lagarde Defers Visit to Saudi Arabia Amid Missing Journalist Scandal
    Turkey has expressed concerns that Khashoggi could have been murdered inside the building, which the Saudi government has refuted.

    Earlier, US media reported that the Turkish authorities had identified five suspects in the case of Khashoggi's vanishing, four of whom had ties to the Saudi government, including the crown prince.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia, Turkey Likely to Resolve Tensions Over Khashoggi Case — Naumkin

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Arrives in Ankara
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Turkish Foreign Minister Says Discussed Missing Saudi Journalist, Syria's Manbij With Pompeo
    On October 15, the CNN broadcaster reported that the Saudi government was going to release a report admitting that Khashoggi was killed by accident during the questioning in the consulate that went wrong.

    Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry.

    Related:

    G7 FMs Call for Punishing Everyone Responsible for Khashoggi Disappearance
    Pompeo Says Saudi Leaders Show Commitment to Thoroughly Probe Khashoggi Case
    Khashoggi Family Had Deep Connections to Lockheed Martin, Saudi Power Struggles
    Saudi Arabia Remains Important US Ally Amid Khashoggi Case - Official
    Tags:
    journalist, disappearance, missing, Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse