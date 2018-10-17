High-Ranking Saudi Intel Officer Oversaw Khashoggi's Interrogation - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The interrogation and, supposedly, the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing on October 2 and was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was organized by a high-ranking officer of the Saudi General Intelligence Presidency, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing sources familiar with the case.

One of the sources told CNN that the officer was close to the inner circle of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while the second source said that the officer had sent his own team to interrogate Khashoggi over his suspected ties with Qatar, and the third source added that the Saudi government had not had clear information on the matter because the officer had not been transparent with Riyadh.

Turkey has expressed concerns that Khashoggi could have been murdered inside the building, which the Saudi government has refuted.

Earlier, US media reported that the Turkish authorities had identified five suspects in the case of Khashoggi's vanishing, four of whom had ties to the Saudi government, including the crown prince.

On October 15, the CNN broadcaster reported that the Saudi government was going to release a report admitting that Khashoggi was killed by accident during the questioning in the consulate that went wrong.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry.