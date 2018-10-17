High-Ranking Saudi Intel Officer Oversaw Khashoggi's Interrogation - Reports

One of the sources told CNN that the officer was close to the inner circle of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while the second source said that the officer had sent his own team to interrogate Khashoggi over his suspected ties with Qatar, and the third source added that the Saudi government had not had clear information on the matter because the officer had not been transparent with Riyadh.
Earlier, US media reported that the Turkish authorities had identified five suspects in the case of Khashoggi's vanishing, four of whom had ties to the Saudi government, including the crown prince.
READ MORE: Saudi Arabia, Turkey Likely to Resolve Tensions Over Khashoggi Case — Naumkin
Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry.
