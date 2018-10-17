Israeli Fighter Jets Start Strikes on Targets in Gaza Strip, IDF Says

Israeli jets have struck targets in Gaza Strip in response to earlier missile launch from the territory, Israeli Defense Forces reported.

Israeli Defense Forces said at their Twitter account that the Israeli fighter jets had started attacking targets in Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire from the territory earlier.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army registered a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip that resulted in a sounding siren in the city of Be'er Sheva. The Israeli police said that the rocket had damaged a residential house in the city.

"In response to the rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel overnight, IDF fighter jets have started attacking terror targets in Gaza," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

​There are no reports about any Palestinians killed by the Israeli airstrikes.