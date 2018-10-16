Syrian Soldier Killed in Shelling by Militants in Latakia Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said Tuesday that a serviceman of the Syrian government army was killed in shelling by militants in Syria’s Latakia province.

"Over the past 24 hours, insurgents attacked Rwaisat Iskander (twice), Arifat, Kalaz Tuhtuni, Beit Smaira in Latakia province, Maaret Um Haush (twice), Aleppo province, research center in Aleppo city, Abu Dali, Hama province. One Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of attack against Kalaz Tuhtuni, Latakia province," Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko, head of the center, said.

He also noted that the center carried out humanitarian actions in the province of Deir ez-Zor and in the city of Aleppo, delivering 3 tonnes of food to those in need.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.