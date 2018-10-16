Turkish Police Conducting Search Operation at Saudi Consul's House in Istanbul

Earlier in the day, the Turkish NTV channel reported that the authorities would inspect the residency of the Saudi consul general amid the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Besides the inspection of the consul's house, the investigators will continue their probe in the consulate.

Having entered the consulate on Monday, a team of Turkish experts spent there nine hours trying to find any evidence. They have taken a sample of the soil from the outdoor area around the consulate, and they have also used ultraviolet rays to detect traces of blood inside the building.

© AFP 2018 / Leah Millis Pompeo Thanks Saudi King For His Commitment to Transparent Investigation of Journo Disappearance

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry.

Turkey and the United States, among other states, have expressed concerns that Khashoggi was murdered inside the building, while the Saudi government denied involvement in the case, claiming that the journalist disappeared after he left the consulate.