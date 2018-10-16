Turkish Police Conducting Search Operation at Saudi Consul's House in Istanbul

Besides the inspection of the consul's house, the investigators will continue their probe in the consulate.
Having entered the consulate on Monday, a team of Turkish experts spent there nine hours trying to find any evidence. They have taken a sample of the soil from the outdoor area around the consulate, and they have also used ultraviolet rays to detect traces of blood inside the building.
Turkey and the United States, among other states, have expressed concerns that Khashoggi was murdered inside the building, while the Saudi government denied involvement in the case, claiming that the journalist disappeared after he left the consulate.
