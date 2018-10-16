Turkish Foreign Ministry: No Confession From Saudis on Missing Journo - Reports

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday that there has been no confession from Saudi side yet further stressing that consulates "are not interrogation places."
The authority also noted that it has to solve the issue regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Turkish foreign ministry's announcement was made at the time when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday after talks with King Salman in Riyadh to discuss the disappearance of Khashoggi.
Earlier in the day, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing journalists in Ankara after a Parliament session said that police will search the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul one more time on Tuesday amid investigation into disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Ankara claimed that Khashoggi could've been arrested or even killed while inside the diplomatic mission, prompting a response from Mohammed bin Salman that Turkish authorities could search the Consulate General building if necessary.
