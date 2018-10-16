Turkish Police Shoot Tractor Driver Reportedly Headed For Israeli Embassy(VIDEO)

According to the 45-year-old tractor driver's preliminary statement to police, his plan was to reach the Israeli embassy in Ankara where he would stage a protest, Anadolu agency reported.

A tractor driver has been shot in the leg by police in Turkey after he rejected to stop the vehicle — that led to it crashing into cars in central Ankara on Tuesday, the Turkish media reported.

45 year old Turkish man from Beypazari district of #Ankara ignored warning shots by the police and marched forward with his farm tractor, crushing some vehicles on the way. pic.twitter.com/2TuShhDLKr — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) 16 октября 2018 г.

An Israeli authority who preserved his anonymity cited by Haaretz said that he thought that the Israeli mission is not linked to the recent incident.

"To the best of our knowledge this has nothing to do with the embassy. He was on his way to demonstrate outside a [Turkish] government ministry. The incident happened near the ambassador's residence, and not the embassy," Haaretz cited the official as saying.