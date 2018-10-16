Register
16 October 2018
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) greets Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (L) after arriving in Riyadh, on October 16, 2018

    Pompeo to Meet Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh to Talk Missing Journalist – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / LEAH MILLIS / POOL
    Middle East
    313

    Earlier, Saudi Arabia has rejected "any attempts to undermine it whether through threats to impose economic sanctions or the use of political pressure" over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to sit down with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later on Tuesday after talks with King Salman in Riyadh to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Reuters.

    Pompeo's visit comes a day after Riyadh warned against slapping economic sanctions or using political pressure on Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi case.

    READ MORE: Trump Jr. Retweets Post on Missing Saudi Journalist's Alleged Link to Terrorists

    "The kingdom also affirms that it will respond to any action with a bigger one," an official source was quoted by Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency SPA as saying.

    The source also referred to the Saudi economy, saying it "has vital and influential roles" for the global economy.

    At the same time, Saudi Arabia thanked Washington for not "jumping to conclusions" as the probe continues into the disappearance Khashoggi.

    READ MORE: US Firms Worry Saudi Arms Deals Can Be Frozen Over Missing Journalist – Reports

    After a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday, US President Donald Trump suggested that rogue killers could be behind the disappearance of the journalist.

    Trump added that he received a "very firm" denial from King Salman, and that he was told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has no knowledge of the incident either.

    Late last week, the US President threatened to impose "severe punishment" on Saudi Arabia if it turns out that Riyadh is behind the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, vanished on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a marriage document.

