A Saudi Royal Air Force military plane crashed in the northwest of the kingdom, resulting the death of its crew, the Saudi news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Ministry of Defense.

The source said that the crash of the Hawk training aircraft occurred on Monday at noon during a training flight in the north-west of the kingdom.

Saudi authorities have begun an investigation to establish the cause of the crash.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the accident have been provided.