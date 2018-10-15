Saudi King Orders to Open Internal Investigation Into Khashoggi Case - Official

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported citing Turkish diplomatic source that Ankara intends to search the Saudi consulate for traces of the missing journalist.

"The King has ordered the Public Prosecutor to open an internal investigation into the Khashoggi matter based on the info from the joint team in Istanbul," a Saudi official, who is not authorized to speak publicly, said as quoted by Reuters.

Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia's policies, vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a marriage document, as reported by Turkish media. The Saudi authorities said that the journalist left the consulate on the same day that he arrived.

After Ankara claimed that Khashoggi could’ve been arrested or even killed while inside the diplomatic mission, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman replied that Turkish authorities could search the Consulate General building if necessary.

Earlier today, a Turkish diplomatic source has revealed that Turkey will search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of the investigation into Khashoggi case.

"It is expected that a search will take place towards the evening," the source said, adding that the search will be conducted jointly with the Saudi authorities.

The Washington Post previously reported that Turkey informed US officials about audio and video recordings suggesting the journalist had been murdered in the Saudi consulate.

A number of states, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom, have expressed serious concerns over the journalist's disappearance. US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to "punish" Riyadh if it were proven to be behind the suspected killing.