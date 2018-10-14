Iraqi Cops Bust Yazidi Man Sought for Murder in Germany

Kurdish Iraqi police forces announced that they managed to apprehend a suspect sought by German authorities and Interpol for murder.
According to Lt. Col. Hayman Suliman, the police apprehended the suspect, a 24-year old Yazidi man named Sefin Nouman Biso, in the Dohuk province of Iraqi Kurdistan.
In 2016, Biso reportedly murdered his 21-year old cousin, Shilan Ghazi Biso, right in front of the guests at a wedding ceremony in Hanover, after she refused to marry him.
The suspect was delivered to Dohuk prison and is currently being kept there, Suliman added.
