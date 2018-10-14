Iraqi Cops Bust Yazidi Man Sought for Murder in Germany

The suspect is wanted for allegedly murdering his own cousin after she refused to marry him.

Kurdish Iraqi police forces announced that they managed to apprehend a suspect sought by German authorities and Interpol for murder.

According to Lt. Col. Hayman Suliman, the police apprehended the suspect, a 24-year old Yazidi man named Sefin Nouman Biso, in the Dohuk province of Iraqi Kurdistan.

In 2016, Biso reportedly murdered his 21-year old cousin, Shilan Ghazi Biso, right in front of the guests at a wedding ceremony in Hanover, after she refused to marry him.

The suspect was delivered to Dohuk prison and is currently being kept there, Suliman added.