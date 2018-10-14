Deadly Clashes in Gaza: EU Calls for Probe Into Recent Killings of Civilians

"In Gaza on Friday again thousands of Palestinians have demonstrated, sometimes violently, near the fence … In the occupied West Bank on Saturday a Palestinian woman was killed by stone throwing. Three Israeli civilians have also been killed in recent days and weeks. All such incidents need to be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice," the spokeswoman for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Maja Kocijancic, said on Sunday in a statement.
The European Union also called on all parties concerned to exercise restraint to further killings. In addition, the bloc reiterated that it saw a political settlement as the only solution to the conflict.
Tensions between the Israeli army and the Palestinian protesters near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return series of demonstrations.
