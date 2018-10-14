Syria, Jordan Agree to Open Joint Border on Monday - Amman

Earlier, the deputy chief of Syria’s Inter-Agency Coordination Staff said that the Nassib checkpoint on the Syrian border with Jordan will reopen in the near future.

Jordanian government spokeswoman said that the border crossing between Jordan and Syria will reopen on Monday.

"This was a crucial artery of trade between Jordan and Syria and transit to other countries," said Jordanian government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar Jordanian Delegation May Attend Upcoming Damascus International Fair in Syria

Earlier, the Syrian official said that the main road to the checkpoint has been restored, while the premises for the preliminary accommodation of the administration are being equipped and the main building is being renovated.

In July, the Syrian government forces regained control of the checkpoint, during a weeks-long Russian-backed offensive to drive rebels from their stronghold in southwest Syria, captured by terrorists in early 2015. The border crossing plays a crucial role in the transit of goods among Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, and the countries of the Persian Gulf.