Unknown Militant Sniper Kills Syrian Soldier in Aleppo Area - Russian MoD

According to the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, a Syrian serviceman was shot by a sniper allied with an unidentified militant group in nearby Aleppo

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Saturday that the ussian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered seven truce breaches over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any ceasefire violations.

The number of areas, which signed reconciliation agreements, has remained the same and amounts to 2,518, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said Saturday. The number of armed formations claiming that they observe the ceasefire has not changed either, standing at 234.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

The city of Aleppo, which had long been one of the most severe battlefields in the country, was completely liberated from terrorists in December 2016 by Syrian government forces.