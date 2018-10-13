Unknown Militant Sniper Kills Syrian Soldier in Aleppo Area - Russian MoD

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Saturday that the ussian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered seven truce breaches over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any ceasefire violations.
The number of areas, which signed reconciliation agreements, has remained the same and amounts to 2,518, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said Saturday. The number of armed formations claiming that they observe the ceasefire has not changed either, standing at 234.
The city of Aleppo, which had long been one of the most severe battlefields in the country, was completely liberated from terrorists in December 2016 by Syrian government forces.
