Gaza Strip to Get Fuel Deliveries Again Only if Unrest Stops - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip would be resumed only if the unrest and clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military in the region cease, Israeli Defense Minister said on Saturday.

"The fuel and gas deliveries to the Gaza Strip will not be resumed until the violence in the Gaza Strip is completely terminated, including the launches of arson balloons and setting tires on fire near Israeli settlements," Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman wrote on Twitter.

The statement of the defense minister comes following his decision announced on Friday that fuel supplies were halted in the wake of the fresh unrest at the border with the enclave.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return series of protests.

The recent disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border have been caused by continued shelling and the launch of arson balloons by Hamas militants into Israeli territories.