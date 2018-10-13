Riyadh to Host Forum as Planned Despite Boycott Over Missing Journo – Organizers

DUBAI (Sputnik) – The upcoming Future Investment Initiative forum hosted by Riyadh will be held on schedule despite the refusal of a number of guests to participate in it amid the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the forum’s spokesperson said on Saturday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The Future Investment Initiative is an event which brings together business leaders, innovators and investors to discuss the future of global investment. Whilst it is disappointing that some speakers and partners have pulled out, we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of speakers, moderators and guests from all over the world to Riyadh from October 23rd to 25th," the forum’s spokesperson said.

The day before, media reported that the Future Investment Initiative's high-profile media sponsors, including the Financial Times, CNBC, The New York Times, CNN and Bloomberg, decided to withdraw from the event in the wake of Khashoggi alleged murder.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia's policies, has recently been working for The Washington Post. The journalist went missing in Turkey on October 2. According to his fiancee, Khashoggi was invited to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul but never left the diplomatic mission's building. The Washington Post reported that Turkey had shared with the United States audio and video recordings suggesting the journalist had been murdered in the Saudi consulate.

Saudi Arabia denied any involvement in the disappearance of Khashoggi, saying that the journalist had left the consulate. Riyadh is investigating into the journalist’s disappearance together with Ankara.

