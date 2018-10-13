US Coalition Strikes Syrian Town With Banned White Phosphorus - Reports

The reported strikes are not the first time that the US-led coalition has been accused of using the banned munitions in recent weeks. Last month, the Russian military reported that US strikes using such weapons had resulted in major fires and reported civilian casualties in the eastern Syrian province.

The strikes, reported to have taken place on Saturday across multiple districts in the town of Hajin, Deir Ez-Zor province, included the use of white phosphorus, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported, citing local sources.

The agency did not provide any immediate information about possible civilian casualties.

SANA said the strikes appeared to have been carried out "under the pretext of fighting Daesh (ISIS)," a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

The coalition has not yet made any official commentary regarding the suspected incident.

The US-led coalition denied using white phosphorus munitions in Syria last month after the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported on airstrikes carried out by US F-15 fighter jets using the internationally-prohibited weapons on September 8. Damascus has repeatedly accused the coalition of using white phosphorus in airstrikes, charging the Western forces of using the agent in attacks which killed six civilians, including three children, last year.

Under Geneva Conventions, white phosphorus munitions are prohibited for use against civilians or in civilian areas.

US-led coalition airstrikes in Syria are not sanctioned by Syrian government, nor by the UN Security Council.

