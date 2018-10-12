Hezbollah Leader Responds to Israeli Accusations of Building 'Missile Factory'

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of building a missile factory and hiding it in the civilian infrastructure of Beirut's international airport. Netanyahu showed an aerial image of the alleged factory site during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has commented on the recent accusations by the Israeli prime minister of constructing a missile production and launch facility at Beirut's international airport. He said that the organization would not "help the enemy in its psychological war" by denying the information.

"Delivering free information even by denying is considered as a free favor for the enemy," he said.

In his speech, Nasrallah also slammed US President Donald Trump, comparing his calls on Saudi Arabia to "pay" more for its protection to "extortion." According to the Hezbollah leader, Trump is "blackmailing" Saudi Arabia to earn more money on selling weapons to them. Nasrallah proposed another way to spend money:

"Let's invest all this money in studies for the sake of improving and developing our Arab world," he said.

