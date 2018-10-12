Register
    Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah speaks on a screen via a video link during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of Hezbollah top commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an explosion in Damascus, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 14, 2018

    Hezbollah Leader Responds to Israeli Accusations of Building 'Missile Factory'

    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Middle East
    Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of building a missile factory and hiding it in the civilian infrastructure of Beirut's international airport. Netanyahu showed an aerial image of the alleged factory site during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

    Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has commented on the recent accusations by the Israeli prime minister of constructing a missile production and launch facility at Beirut's international airport. He said that the organization would not "help the enemy in its psychological war" by denying the information.

    Building bombed by Israeli forces in Ghaziyeh on the road out of Sidon, south Lebanon during 2006 war.
    CC BY 2.0 / Masser / Building bombed by Israeli forces in Ghaziyeh
    Israel Sees No Difference Between Lebanon, Hezbollah - Senior IDF Officer

    "Delivering free information even by denying is considered as a free favor for the enemy," he said.

    In his speech, Nasrallah also slammed US President Donald Trump, comparing his calls on Saudi Arabia to "pay" more for its protection to "extortion." According to the Hezbollah leader, Trump is "blackmailing" Saudi Arabia to earn more money on selling weapons to them. Nasrallah proposed another way to spend money:

    "Let's invest all this money in studies for the sake of improving and developing our Arab world," he said.

    READ MORE: Israel Denies Presence of Disguised Iranian, Hezbollah Troops in Southern Syria

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of utilizing civilian infrastructure at Beirut's international airport in order to set up and conceal a missile production and launch facility. He showed an aerial image of the airport as proof of his claims at the UN General Assembly. Hezbollah first commented on the claims today. The Lebanese government has denied the accusations.

