WATCH Palestinian Protests Against Israel Rage at Gaza Border

Earlier in the day, Gaza's Health Ministry said that at least 5 Palestinians had been killed and 50 wounded by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) near the border fence dividing the enclave from the territory of Israel.

Addressing the unrest, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman decided to cut Qatari fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip in response to the mass protests.

On Friday, thousands of Gazans staged demonstrations on the border with Israel.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians on the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the start of a wave of protests called the "Great March of Return."

In the meantime, the IDF stated that a group of terrorists had attacked an Israeli outpost on the border.

Breaking: Terrorists detonated a bomb on the Israel-Gaza border fence and attacked an IDF position INSIDE Israel. All of the terrorists were killed by IDF troops. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/qM0bBZrvAu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 12 октября 2018 г.

​